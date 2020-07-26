COVID-19, high prices of sacrificial animals force citizens to 'Ijtamai Qurbani'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Record increase in the prices of sacrificial animals is being witnessed in the city while the COVID-19 and high prices of the animals have forced the citizens to 'Ijtamai Qurbani'.

Different religious organizations and administrations of 'Madaris' are arranging 'Ijtamai Qurbani' which is becoming popular among citizens.

The sale of sacrificial animals has also been banned in city and cantonment areas as per the directives issued by the authorities concerned while 10 animal markets have been set up in Rawalpindi district including three for the city.

According to a district administration spokesman, no one is being allowed to set up market of sacrificial animals within city area.

Special teams have been formed to take action against the violators, besides imposing fines and confiscating their animals.

This year, due to coronavirus outbreak, the sellers of sacrificial animals are not being allowed to enter the city and temporary animal markets have been set up under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent spread of the coronavirus, he said.

According to RCB sources, sale of sacrificial animals has been banned in cantt areas. The special teams have been formed to fine the violators and even confiscate their animals, they added.

According to a survey conducted by APP, the prices of bulls in the market have increased from 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per animal as compared to last year while the price of A-category bull has increased from Rs 75,000 to Rs 100,000 and onwards and the price of B-category bull has increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 and prices of C category has surged from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000.

The prices of goats and sheep have also increased by up to 50 percent. But, despite the increased prices of sacrificial animals, the demand of the animals is being expected to get momentum during next week.

However, middle class circles feared that due to high prices of other commodities, the rates of sacrificial animals would also remain out of reach of general public.

Traders expressed the hope that sales will gain momentum in next week as city dwellers, who have difficulties in keeping the animals in their yards, will start visiting the markets.

The survey conducted in this regard revealed that the prices of the sacrificial animals have further increased this year as compared to the last year due to coronavirus outbreak, increase in transportation charges and other associated expenses.

The sellers are demanding high prices for the animals because they have few days to wait for the customers ready to pay their desired prices.

Prices are likely to come down in case a large number of animals arrive in the city before Eid. Maximum number of animals are expected to be sold on day and night before Eid-ul-Azha as usual.