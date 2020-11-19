COVID-19: ICT admin seals 125 schools in 2 months

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has sealed around 125 educational institutes across the city after reporting as many as 388 Covid-19 positive cases during the last two months

The ICT staff along with health teams was ensuring the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures at schools, colleges and universities to keep the virus at bay, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP on Thursday.

"We are vigilant to protect our children and people cooperation was crucial to battle the second wave of coronavirus," he said.

"We must fight back the second wave of Covid-19," he urged the masses to strictly adhere to anti-cornavirus guidelines.

To a query, he said over 100 cases were being reported on daily basis in the Federal capital.

Giving update on the latest Covid situation in the city, he said the cases were skyrocketed during the last two weeks.

As many as 3,692 active cases at the moment, whereas some 265 deaths so far were reported in the federal capital, he said. Around 230 were hospitalized and 37 on ventilator, he added.

"We are back to July situation and sectors including I-8, G-6, G-9 and G-10 are the Covid hotspots," he remarked.

