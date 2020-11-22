UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: ICT Admin Seals 125 Schools In Two Months

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has sealed as many as 125 educational institutes across the city after reporting some 388 Covid-19 positive cases among the students and staff during the last two months.

The ICT staff along with health teams was ensuring the implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures at schools, colleges and universities to keep the virus at bay, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

"We are vigilant to protect our children and people cooperation was crucial to battle the second wave of coronavirus," he said.

"We must fight back the second wave of Covid-19," he urged the masses to strictly adhere to anti-cornavirus guidelines.

To a query, he said the cases in the Federal capital were skyrocketed and some 100-150 cases were being reported on daily basis.

As per current figures, over 7000 active COVID-19 cases in the federal capital and over 270 have died so far while more than 30 patients were on ventilator, he added.

"We are back to July situation and sectors including I-8, G-6, G-9 and G-10 are the Covid hotspots," he remarked.

