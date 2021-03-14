COVID-19: ICT admin to seal three sub-sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday decided to seal three sub sectors after reporting 152 Covid-19 positive cases in the area.

The sub-sectors included F-11/1, I-8/4 and I-10/2 would be sealed on Sunday night (March 14) to contain further spread of third wave of the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat made the announcement of sealing the sectors while sharing a post through his twitter account.

Commercial areas, amusement parks would remain under complete lock down during weekends from Friday to Sunday.

"More areas are expected to be locked down. New UK variant strain is prevalent in Islamabad. No Objection Certificates issued to all function, festivals, gathering had been withdraw," he tweeted.

He said any kind of indoor activity was not allowed while outdoor functions were only allowed for two hours with less than 300 people.

Shafqaat further stated that offices were not allowed to call more than 50 per cent of their staff.

Any violation in any premises of social distancing of mask wearing would be sealed forthwith, he said.

The DC appealed the masses to cooperate with the administration and demonstrate strict adherence to Coronavirus standard operating procedures. Stay safe everyone, he observed.

It may be mention here that the administration had imposed section 144 for a period of two months some days ago, directing public to wear face masks while stepping out from their homes.

The directives were came in compliance of the decision taken by the Federal government and as per the advice by the health experts to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

Shafqaat noted that anyone who was seen without a face mask would be prosecuted under Section 144 and charged with Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). "We will never spare violators in this regard," he warned.