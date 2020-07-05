UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19: ILO To Convene Special Session On Pakistan Request

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

COVID-19: ILO to convene special session on Pakistan request

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sunday said the International Labour Organization (ILO), on Pakistan's request, had agreed to convene a special session of its member states on July 8 to evolve strategy for well-being of labourers in the post-coronavirus scenario.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on OP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbbas Bukhari forwarded the request to the ILO on the occasion of World Labour Day for holding a session of its member states on urgent basis to discuss impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on labourers and workers across the world.

According to the ministry, the ILO had invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to address its member states on this occasion.

"The Prime Minister has accepted the ILO request and will deliver a keynote address at the international forum on July 8," the OP&HRD ministry wrote on its twitter.

The government, at the forum, would underline the need for taking immediate steps for workers and labourers, it said.

The member states would launch discussion on new action plan for the workforce and labourers.

In a letter, forwarded to ILO Director General Guy Ryder, the SAPM highlighted the issues faced by the workers in Pakistan and across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He called for initiating a global dialogue to develop a way forward which could help minimize impact of the global pandemic on the labour class.

Highlighting the issues of Pakistan in the midst of coronavirus, he said it was not his country alone where the coronavirus posed a great challenge to the labourers. All the developing economies in the region and world faced the similar challenges, he added.

He said: "This is an emergency situation for governments around the world, and on the occasion of Labour Day 2020, it is most important that there is start of a global dialogue leading to a global recovery." "To enable a strategic dialogue to discuss 'THE FUTURE OF WORK IN A POST-COVID WORLD' for all workers specially those in the developing world, I urge you to call a special virtual session with representation from all ILO member countries, agencies, enterprises, organisations, groups/individuals to establish a way forward in a world emerging from a global crisis," he maintained.

The SAPM also informed the Director General about the major concerns of his ministry regarding the Pakistani labourers.

He pointed out that a quarter of population in Pakistan lived below the poverty line and another portion of the society was prone to fell into the extreme poverty due to the virus impacts on economy. "This alone leads us far behind from achieving the ILO 2030 agenda," he warned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Twitter Ilo July Sunday 2020 All From Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

2 hours ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

2 hours ago

China launches space-observation satellite

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’ ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.