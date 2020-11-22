UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Impacts Reduces Women Employment In Garments Industry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Covid-19 impacts reduces women employment in garments industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Covid-19 impacts have dramatically reduced the women employment in country's garments industry due to which women were suffering from significant income losses.

"Government should evolve a comprehensive strategy in consultation with all the stakeholders including employers and workers to navigate and solution of these unprecedented conditions", said an official Munawar Sultana of International Labour Organization (ILO) talking to APP .

She said the ILO was fully committed to support manufacturers and help them survive the pandemic's economic disruption which will be beneficial in protection of garments industry women workers.

The garments industry is the largest industrial employer for women in the Asia-Pacific region as in countries like Cambodia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka around 15 to 20 percent women workers were employed in the garments industry.

P:ffr/X:ftp/L:abk/E:abk/I:cah/R:cah\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Sri Lanka Ilo Cambodia Women All From Government Industry Labour Employment

Recent Stories

SZBA announces 2020 longlists for ‘Development o ..

44 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new Arabic innovative learn ..

44 minutes ago

Germany reports 15,741 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

National Day holiday announced for public sector

2 hours ago

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits south of Iran

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi reports positive signs of tourism recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.