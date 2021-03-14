COVID-19 increases rapidly; Admin on alert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :In an alarming development with an increase in COVID-19 cases,122 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours out of which 108 were reported from Rawalpindi district while 14 belonged to other districts.

District Health Officer Dr. Jawad Khalid told APP, that the prevailing wave of COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan as the number of C patients has reached 13808 in the district.

He informed that 38 cases were reported from Potohar town,22 Rawalpindi Cantt,40 Rawal town,3 Gujar khan,4 Taxila, and one from Kotli Sattian during the last 24 hours.

"Presently 17 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,13 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,32 Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 Red Crescent,48 Institute of Urology and one in each at Hearts international hospital and Attock Hospital who were being provided the best health care facilities," he added.

The DHO said that the immunization drive for frontline healthcare workers(HW)and senior citizens is underway at 23 centers of the district and around 7,847 people including 2528 HW and 579 senior citizens have been administered the vaccine till March 14.

He informed as many as 304 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila, 211 at THQ Murree, 311 at THQ Kahuta, 278 at THQ Gujar Khan, 181 at THQ Kotli Sattian, 336 THQ, Kallar Sayda,1272 Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, 1555 Holy Family Hospital,777 DHQ Hospital,1632 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,131 Govt T.B Sanatorium Samli,443 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex,11 at Wah General Hospital and 15 at Tehsil office(TO) Kahuta while 377 senior citizens received the jab at Red Crescent center.

Meanwhile, the district administration Rawalpindi to control the spread of Corona has imposed smart lockdown in four areas of the city including ST no 4.Sadiqabad, ST no 27, Allama Iqbal Colony, Dhoke Paracha, and CB 1231, Azizabad.

"There will be controlled entry and exit in the said areas identified as hotspots of C virus disease," he informed.

While Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt®Muhammad Mehmood chairing a meeting to review anti-C arrangements directed the officials to ensure implementation of C virus SOPs at public places and sealed the shops and hotels if they failed to observe SOPs./395