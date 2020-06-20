UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Incurs Rs 160 Bn Losses To KP Revenue: Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has incurred Rs160 billion losses to the revenue of the province, said Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra here Friday.

Presenting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government second budget for fiscal year 2020-21 here, the Minister said COVID-19 has adversely affected global economy.

He added that the revenue of KP has also decreased by Rs160 billion and with support of masses, the massive challenge of coronavirus would be overcome.

Despite difficult economic situation in KP due to COVID-19, he said the volume of development budget was maintained unchanged to keep the economic wheel going and facilitate masses.

He said imposition of no new tax was unprecedented in the province history, which would give enormous boost to trade and economic activities besides extending relief to people.

