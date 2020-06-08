COVID-19 infection linked to stroke in healthy young people: Study

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Researchers have found that young and otherwise healthy patients with COVID-19 may have an increased risk of stroke even if they are not showing any symptoms of the disease.

For the findings, published in the journal Neurosurgery, researchers at Thomas Jefferson University in the US analysed patients having suffered a stroke from March 20 until April 10 at their institutions. The strokes they observed were unlike what they usually see.

"We were seeing patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s with massive strokes, the kind that we typically see in patients in their 70s and 80s," said study researcher Pascal Jabbour from Thomas Jefferson University.

According to the researchers, young people who may not know they have coronavirus, are developing clots that cause a major stroke. For the results, the researchers examined 14 patients who had come into their Neurointerventional room for stroke.

Eight patients were male, six were female, 50 percent did not know they had COVID-19, while the remainder were already being treated for other symptoms of the disease when they had a stroke, Medical Daily reported.

The findings also showed that patients with signs of stroke were delaying coming to the hospital for the fear of getting infected with COVID-19.

The study revealed that the mortality rate in these COVID-19 stroke patients is 42.8 percent, whereas the typical mortality from stroke is around 5 to 10 percent.

The data showed that 42 percent of the stroke coronavirus positive patients studied were under the age of 50. The incidence of coronavirus in the stroke population was 31.5 percent, according to this sample of patients.

"Stroke is occurring in people who don't know they have COVID-19, as well as those who feel sick from the infections. We need to be vigilant and respond quickly to signs of stroke," the authors wrote.