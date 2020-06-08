UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Infection Linked To Stroke In Healthy Young People: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:53 PM

COVID-19 infection linked to stroke in healthy young people: Study

Researchers have found that young and otherwise healthy patients with COVID-19 may have an increased risk of stroke even if they are not showing any symptoms of the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Researchers have found that young and otherwise healthy patients with COVID-19 may have an increased risk of stroke even if they are not showing any symptoms of the disease.

For the findings, published in the journal Neurosurgery, researchers at Thomas Jefferson University in the US analysed patients having suffered a stroke from March 20 until April 10 at their institutions. The strokes they observed were unlike what they usually see.

"We were seeing patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s with massive strokes, the kind that we typically see in patients in their 70s and 80s," said study researcher Pascal Jabbour from Thomas Jefferson University.

According to the researchers, young people who may not know they have coronavirus, are developing clots that cause a major stroke. For the results, the researchers examined 14 patients who had come into their Neurointerventional room for stroke.

Eight patients were male, six were female, 50 percent did not know they had COVID-19, while the remainder were already being treated for other symptoms of the disease when they had a stroke, Medical Daily reported.

The findings also showed that patients with signs of stroke were delaying coming to the hospital for the fear of getting infected with COVID-19.

The study revealed that the mortality rate in these COVID-19 stroke patients is 42.8 percent, whereas the typical mortality from stroke is around 5 to 10 percent.

The data showed that 42 percent of the stroke coronavirus positive patients studied were under the age of 50. The incidence of coronavirus in the stroke population was 31.5 percent, according to this sample of patients.

"Stroke is occurring in people who don't know they have COVID-19, as well as those who feel sick from the infections. We need to be vigilant and respond quickly to signs of stroke," the authors wrote.

Related Topics

Young Male March April May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance organises ‘Government: Inc ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 Infection Rate Slows in All Three Baltic ..

3 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Indu ..

3 minutes ago

Town residents demand sole water filtration plant ..

3 minutes ago

EU Grants $354Mln to Innovative Companies to Fight ..

3 minutes ago

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.