COVID-19 infections soar to 527 in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients increased to 527 in Sialkot district on Monday.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir told the media here that test reports of 12 more quarantined people were found positive in the district, increasing the number of infected people.

He said that 126 coronavirus patients had been discharged from Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot after recovery so far.