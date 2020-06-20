COVID-19 infections tally soars to 1,626 in Sialkot

The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients Saturday increased to 1,626 with detection of 80 fresh cases in the Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients Saturday increased to 1,626 with detection of 80 fresh cases in the Sialkot district.

Senior officials of Sialkot Health Department said that coronavirus test reports of 80 already quarantined people were found positive in Sialkot district on Saturday.

The victims were quarantined at their homes for their medical treatment, the officials added.