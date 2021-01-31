UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Infects 155 More Cops

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :With 155 new cases reported in last four days, around 5708 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Sunday.

He told that currently 474 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5210 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

More Stories From Pakistan

