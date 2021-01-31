COVID-19 infects 155 more cops

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :With 155 new cases reported in last four days, around 5708 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Sunday.

He told that currently 474 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5210 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.

He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.