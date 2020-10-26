COVID-19 infects 278 other, claims one more life

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 278 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 8157 samples were tested raising the tally to 144,114 and one more patient died overnight lifting the death toll to 2599.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Monday, Shah said that 8157 samples were tested against which 278 new cases emerged that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,598,936 tests have been conducted all over Sindh which diagnosed 144,114 cases, of them 95 percent or 136,840 patients have recovered, including 186 overnight.

The CM said that one more patient died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,599 that came to 1.

8 percent death rate.

According to the chief minister, currently 4675 patients are under treatment, of them 4,398 are in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 273 at different hospitals.

Murad Ali Shah said that out 278 new cases 193 have been detected from Karachi, including 85 from South, 53 East, 22 Central, 20 Korangi, 10 West and three Malir.

He added that Hyderabad has 16 cases, Kambar six, Jamshoro and Sujawal five each, Badin four, Umerkot three Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana and Jacobabad two each, Matiari, Sukkur, Tando Mohammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad one each.

Shah urged people of the province to wear masks, wash hands regularly and avoid hand shake.