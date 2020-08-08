UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Infects 300, Claims 3 More Lives: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 300 more patients of coronavirus were detected when 10,001 samples were tested and three patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2262

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 300 more patients of coronavirus were detected when 10,001 samples were tested and three patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2262.

This was revealed in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that 10,001 tests were conducted against which 300 more cases detected that came to three per cent of current detection rate. So far 817970 samples have been tested which diagnosed 123,546 cases, of them 115,415 or 93 percent patients have recovered, including 450 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that three more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2262 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 5869 patients are under treatment, of them 5489 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 374 at different hospitals.

He added that 254 patients are stated to be in critical condition, of them 44 have been shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 300 new cases, 201 have been detected from six districts of Karachi division. They are 90 from South, 38 East, 24 central, 22 Malir, 15 West and 12 Korangi.

He added that Hyderabad has nine cases, Thatta eight, Dadu and Badin seven each, Larkana six, Jamshoro four, Shikarpur and Sukkur three each, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad two each and Mirpurkhas and Sanghar one each.

The chief minister urged people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and stay safe.

