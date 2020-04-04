UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Infiltration Increases In Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:44 PM

Covid-19 infiltration increases in Hazara

Coronavirus infiltration increasing in the districts of the Hazara division. After confirmation of six more COVID-19 patients, the total number increased to 16 in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Coronavirus infiltration increasing in the districts of the Hazara division. After confirmation of six more COVID-19 patients, the total number increased to 16 in district Abbottabad.

Four members of the family including son and daughter of Major (R) Ilyas who lost his life by the COVID-19 were also tested positive and quarantined at their home in Kehal Abbottabad. In Banda Sinjlian Abbottabad after confirmation of COVID-19 positive, a husband a wife was also quarantined at their home.

Health department Abbottabad has sent 100 samples of suspected patients of COVID-19 for lab testing where 64 patients were tested negative while 20 test reports were awaited.

In Manshera lab test confirmed COVID-19 positive after three days of the death of Khawaj Muhammad Chehran Doga Village of Tehsil Darband Manshera. According to the details, Khawaj Muhammad lost his life in King Abdullah Hospital Manshera three days ago where after confirmation of coronavirus a team of health department led by Dr. Usman quarantined 15 members of COVID-19 victim at his native village.

