COVID-19 information: control room set up at division level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :A control room at division level has been set at commissioner office for sharing information about current situation of coronavirus pandemic.

The control room has been set up on the direction of Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali which would remain functional round the clock.

The land-line number 041-9201716 as well as fax facility 041-9201709 have been installed at the control room.

The first shift from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. would be supervised by AC Tariq Mahmood Gondal, whereas second shift from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. by AC Qaisar Javed and third shift would be supervised from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. by Superintendent General Jamil Ahmed Bajwa.