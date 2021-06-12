COVID-19 inoculation commences at Railways Karachi division

Pakistan Railways Karachi division has established COVID-19 inoculation facility at its Hassan hospital and start process of vaccination to Railways' officials and their families on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi division has established COVID-19 inoculation facility at its Hassan hospital and start process of vaccination to Railways' officials and their families on Saturday.

The set-up has been arranged with the help of District Health Officer (South) and all the pre-requisites needed for fully provided in the hospital, said a news release.

The vaccination centre shall operate daily, except Sunday, on six-hour basis from 9 am to 3 pm having inoculation capacity of 200 persons per day.

The hospital management has a ten-member dedicated staff for injecting COVID-19 jabs having deep acquaintance with verifying pre- and monitoring post- vaccination issues, if any.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Karachi division, Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated the medical team of Hassan hospital for arranging this much-needed facility in the hospital. "Employees and their families be inoculated on priority basis and per day capacity be escalated as thousands of workers and their families are associated with Karachi Railways" divisional superintendent said.