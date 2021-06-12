UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Inoculation Commences At Railways Karachi Division

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:49 PM

COVID-19 inoculation commences at Railways Karachi division

Pakistan Railways Karachi division has established COVID-19 inoculation facility at its Hassan hospital and start process of vaccination to Railways' officials and their families on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi division has established COVID-19 inoculation facility at its Hassan hospital and start process of vaccination to Railways' officials and their families on Saturday.

The set-up has been arranged with the help of District Health Officer (South) and all the pre-requisites needed for fully provided in the hospital, said a news release.

The vaccination centre shall operate daily, except Sunday, on six-hour basis from 9 am to 3 pm having inoculation capacity of 200 persons per day.

The hospital management has a ten-member dedicated staff for injecting COVID-19 jabs having deep acquaintance with verifying pre- and monitoring post- vaccination issues, if any.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Karachi division, Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated the medical team of Hassan hospital for arranging this much-needed facility in the hospital. "Employees and their families be inoculated on priority basis and per day capacity be escalated as thousands of workers and their families are associated with Karachi Railways" divisional superintendent said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Kazakh President signs decree supporting human rig ..

6 minutes ago

Federal budget provided special relief to the down ..

57 seconds ago

41 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

59 seconds ago

PHA sets up vaccination centre in Shadman area

1 minute ago

Rain wind thunderstorm expected in KP, Punjab

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 12 June 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.