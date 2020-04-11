UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Is Global Challenge Which Needs To Responded With Resilience: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

COVID-19 is global challenge which needs to responded with resilience: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday said coronavirus was a huge global challenge that must be responded with resilience and fortitude

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday said coronavirus was a huge global challenge that must be responded with resilience and fortitude.

He said that unlike other provinces, there were cases in almost every district in Pakhtunkhwa except Chitral, Kohistan and Kolai Palas.

"This is driven by the number of expats that go from across Pakhtunkhwa to the middle East and come back home, which has caused greater geographic spread" , the minister said in his official Twitter account..

Taimur Khan Jhagra said number of deaths and the geographic spread could well be an indication of a much greater number of undiscovered cases across the province; rather than a greater fatality rate.

He stressed the need to increase testing capacity to 2000 per day to timely identify infectious patients to stop spread of coronavirus.

Hence, everyone should exercise the utmost caution as we ramp up preparation of our system, he said.

The minister calls on the Federal government to scale up capacity much more aggressively and to consider new technology in the fight against coronavirus.

