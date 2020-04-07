COVID-19 issue of national security: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee in Senate on Interior Rehman Malik Tuesday said coronavirus was an issue of national security so all the political parties must work collectively against it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the political parties should refrain doing politics over the issue.

He said the United Nations (UN) should constitute a commission to investigate if the virus was a natural calamity or a weapon of biological war.

Malik said unfortunately the previous governments including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had not given due attention to the health sector, adding the incumbent government should pay proper attention on health sector and bring improvement in it as per international standard.

The paramedical staff should be trained for future to combat deadly viruses and biological wars, he added.

He saluted to all the doctors and paramedic staff fighting on the forefront against the coronavirus bravely.

Rehman Malik appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan that he (PM) should be called an All Parties Conference (APC) on coronavirus and bring all the political leadership on one page.