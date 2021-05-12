UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Keep Upward Trend In Attock District

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Covid-19 keep upward trend in Attock district

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Despite the fact that the third wave of Covid-19 getting thin at national level, the situation in Attock district keeps an upward trend as one more patient succumbed to virus while five more tested positive during last 24 hours raising the tally to 2085.

According to health authorities, a patient identified as Hassan Din- who was admitted at district headquarters hospital succumbed to virus on Wednesday.

District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain has informed among newly positive patients all belongs to Attock city.

He said that the number of active patients in the district is 151 in which 147 are home isolated while four others hospitalized.

While giving details of active patients in the district, he informed that there are 113 active patients in city, 16 in Jand, 8 in Hazro, 4 in Pindigheab, 7 in Hassanabdal while three in Fatehjang.

As many as five suspected patients are also admitted in hospitals in which four are in critical condition, he added.

He said that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 33,493 while screening of as many as 36,745 persons is carried out across the district in which 31,175 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 233 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 1895 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far. Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 124 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district so far.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro Jand All From

Recent Stories

Issue of Palestine is not a matter of any state or ..

18 minutes ago

COAS playing a central role in improving relations ..

20 minutes ago

93,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid Al Fitr

25 minutes ago

Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to nurses on Intern ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistani players gain space in recently updated I ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.