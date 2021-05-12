Covid-19 keep upward trend in Attock district

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Despite the fact that the third wave of Covid-19 getting thin at national level, the situation in Attock district keeps an upward trend as one more patient succumbed to virus while five more tested positive during last 24 hours raising the tally to 2085.

According to health authorities, a patient identified as Hassan Din- who was admitted at district headquarters hospital succumbed to virus on Wednesday.

District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain has informed among newly positive patients all belongs to Attock city.

He said that the number of active patients in the district is 151 in which 147 are home isolated while four others hospitalized.

While giving details of active patients in the district, he informed that there are 113 active patients in city, 16 in Jand, 8 in Hazro, 4 in Pindigheab, 7 in Hassanabdal while three in Fatehjang.

As many as five suspected patients are also admitted in hospitals in which four are in critical condition, he added.

He said that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 33,493 while screening of as many as 36,745 persons is carried out across the district in which 31,175 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 233 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 1895 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far. Responding to a question, he said that safe burial of as many as 124 patients including Covid-19 positive and suspected have so far carried out in the district so far.