Covid-19 keep upward trend in Attock district

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Attock district witnessed upward trend of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as one more patient succumbed to coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to health authorities, a patient identified as Manzoor Hussain- who was admitted at district headquarters hospital succumbed to virus on Wednesday. The tally of deceased whom safe burial as per COVID-19 protocol in the district so far escalated to 126.

Moreover, the tally of novel coronavirus Covid-19 patients in the district cross surged to 2,111 patients. District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Kashif Hussain has informed that the number of active patients in the district is 104 in which 98 are home isolated while six others are hospitalized.

While giving details of active patients in the district, he informed that there are 89 active patients in Attock city, five each in Hassanabdal and Hazro, 3 in Pindigheab while one each in Jand and Fatehjang. He informed that as many as three suspected patients are also admitted in hospitals in which one is in critical condition.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 33,685 while screening of as many as 36,937 persons is carried out across the district in which 31,452 were tested negative.

Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 122 suspected patients are awaited. He informed that so far 1967 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.