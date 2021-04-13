COVID-19 kills 108 people in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2021) Pakistan reported 108 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 4, 318 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced after total tests of 50, 520 in different parts of the country. The positive ratio was 8. 54.

The death toll with the latest causalities reached 15, 619 while 63, 82, 67 patients fully recovered from the disease so far.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has appealed the people to fully comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avert the spread of COVID-19.

Briefing media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said burden on health care system has increased following surge in positivity ratio especially in big cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

The Special Assistant expressed the confidence that religious scholars will ensure compliance to the SOPs in the mosques during the holy month of Ramadan as was seen in the previous Ramadan.

He said the process of vaccination is underway and asked the people aged above sixty five to get themselves vaccinated without any appointment.

He asked the people above fifty years to get themselves registered for vaccination whilst those above sixty should get the vaccine on the given date.