COVID-19 Kills 40 More People In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 02:09 PM

COVID-19 kills 40 more people in Pakistan

The official statistics show that 2007 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 40 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistic showed that 2007 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the country after the tests of 40,898 people carried out over the last twenty four hours.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid has said that the government is expecting to receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this month.

Talking to a tv channel, she said that government is urgently preparing a database of all government and private health personnel to vaccinate them against the novel coronavirus in first phase.

