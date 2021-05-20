UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Kills 5 More In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

COVID-19 kills 5 more in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 5 more lives of the patients admitted in the Liaquat University Hospital's COVID-19 wards on Wednesday, taking the death toll in last 14 months to 383.

According to the statistics released by the district administration, as many as 1,154 tests were performed during the last 24 hours out of which 102 people were tested positive with the virus.

The positivity rate, however, has dropped in the district to 9 percent.

Some 2,153 active cases of COVID-19 still exist in Hyderabad and among them 2,108 are under the home isolation, 30 are admitted in LUH, 6 in Agha Khan University Hospital, 5 in SIUT 2 in DUHS and one each in Tabba Heart Institute and SIDH.

Among the 106 beds in LUH's intensive care units and high dependency units at the hospital's Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches, only 23 were occupied by Wednesday night while 83 were vacant.

The district health authorities vaccinated 69,120 people of Hyderabadagainst the virus by Wednesday night while 24,348 have also received the second doses of their vaccines.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

57 seconds ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

16 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

17 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

31 minutes ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

46 minutes ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.