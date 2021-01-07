UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Kills 50 More People In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 11:22 AM

COVID-19 kills 50 more people in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The official statistics show that 2, 482 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in the country after the tests of 40, 509 people during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 50 more deaths due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 2,482 new cases of COVID-19 surfaced in the country after the tests of 40, 509 people since last day.

(More to come)

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

EU approves Moderna vaccine

11 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

11 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

11 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.