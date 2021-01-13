COVID-19 kills 55 more people during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 55 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 2,123 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the country during the same period. They showed that there were now 33,102 active cases of coronavirus in the country while 464,950 people had so far recovered from the disease.

