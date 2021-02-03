UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Kills 56 More People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:22 AM

The latest statistics show that 1384 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country after the tests of 35,460 people during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) Pakistan recorded 56 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll reached to 11,802.

According to the latest statistics, 1384 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 35,460 people. There are now 33, 184 active cases in the country.

As many as 504,046 people recovered so far from the disease.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz says that people are being benefited from successful strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Corona vaccination.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that starting vaccination campaign simultaneously in all provinces is a practical step that the Federal government is providing equal chances to all federating units.

He said that provision of health and job opportunities to people are the priorities of the government.

