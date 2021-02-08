UrduPoint.com
COVID-19  kills 59 More People During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 11:24 AM

The official figures show that 1, 037 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in the country after the tests of 32, 149 people.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Pakistan reported 59 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 1,037 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country after the tests of 32, 149.

The death toll reached to 12, 026 due to COVID-19.

As many as 511, 502 people recovered from the virus.

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has urged the Sindh government to exhibit responsibility in provision of corona vaccine to health workers.

In an interview to a private channel, Asad Umar said that administering COVID-19 vaccine to VVIPs was a regrettable incident reported in Karachi.

The minister said that provincial government should avoid misusing of corona vaccine. He urged the concerned quarters in Sindh to streamline the system in health department.

