COVID-19 kills 65 people in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The Official statistics have shown that 2, 179 new cases have emerged after tests of 41, 435 people across the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 65 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

