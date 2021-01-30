COVID-19 Kills 65 People In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours
Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:27 AM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 65 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.
The official statistics showed that 2,179 new cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country during the same period.
