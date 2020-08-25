COVID-19 kills 9 people in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Pakistan reported nine new deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The latest statistics showed that 450 new Coronavirus patients appeared in different parts of the country after test of 24, 231 people over the last 24 hours period. They showed that there were now 9, 031 active COVID-19 patients in Pakistan while 278, 425 people recovered from the disease.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed police personnel to ensure implementation of SOPs in majalis, processions. Chairing a high-level meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik reviewed security arrangements during Muharram.

The chief minister ordered police personnel to provide strict security to all majalis and processions, while ensuring the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the virus.