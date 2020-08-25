UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Kills 9 People In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:14 PM

COVID-19 kills 9 people in Pakistan

The latest statistics show that 450 new Coronavirus patients have surfaced after test of 24, 231 people over last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Pakistan reported nine new deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The latest statistics showed that 450 new Coronavirus patients appeared in different parts of the country after test of 24, 231 people over the last 24 hours period. They showed that there were now 9, 031 active COVID-19 patients in Pakistan while 278, 425 people recovered from the disease.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed police personnel to ensure implementation of SOPs in majalis, processions. Chairing a high-level meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik reviewed security arrangements during Muharram.

The chief minister ordered police personnel to provide strict security to all majalis and processions, while ensuring the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Police Punjab All From Usman Buzdar Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s 12 death annivers ..

23 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE sets priorities right on food, wa ..

30 minutes ago

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

36 minutes ago

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

57 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

2 hours ago

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.