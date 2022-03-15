UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Kills One, Infects 96 More In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that one more patient lost his life to Covid-19, while 96 new cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours

In a statement issued here, he said that 71 positive cases were reported in Lahore, seven in Rawalpindi, six in Multan, four in Rajanpur and three in Faisalabad.

The P&SHD secretary said that total cases were recorded 503,989 while recoveries 485,703 so far. He said that currently 4,747 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 16,239 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.

36 million tests had so far been conducted.

Baloch said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded at 0.6 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 1.4 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.6pc, Faisalabad 0.3pc, and Multan 0.8pc.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people over the age of 12 year should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

He said that coronavirus vaccination were available in all vaccination centres.

>