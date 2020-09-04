UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Kills Seven People In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:35 AM

Covid-19 kills seven people in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The official figures show that 498 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2020) Pakistan reported seven deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours across the country on Friday.

According to National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 498 persons tested positive for Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

The nationwide tally of fatalities reached to 6, 335 while total number of confirmed cases surged to 297,512.

Sindh with 130041 cases of the virus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 97044, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 36, 414, Balochistan with 13, 045, Islamabad with 15, 714, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2948 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2306.

