COVID-19 left psychological effects on common people: Dr. Farhan Abdul Rauf

The Sindh Development Studies of University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday organized a lecture of Dr. Farhan Abdul Rauf, Consultant Public Health Programmes and Services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Sindh Development Studies of University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday organized a lecture of Dr. Farhan Abdul Rauf, consultant Public Health Programmes and Services.

In his lecture, Dr. Farhan Abdul Rauf said that coronavirus was not only a disease, but its psychological effects were also very negative for the common people.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, he said many people around the world, including Pakistan, had become mentally ill and had not been able to return to normal life.

"Though the cases of COVID-19 are declining, but caution is still needed, as the virus has had dangerous consequences," he said and emphasized the need of using facemasks in normal life in order to eradicate COVID-19. The carefulness should be exercised while shaking hands, he added.

He said that those who suffered from psychiatric problems due to COVID-19 had not been able to return to normal life as yet.