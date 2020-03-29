COVID-19 less severe in children than adults: Child specialist says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Child Specialist Sunday said that COVID-19 less severe in children than adults but parents should avoid situations where children interact with others in a bid to contain the coronavirus threat and involve their kids with indoor games.

Cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among children in China and other countries have been less severe than those in adults, Child Specialist Dr Zeeshan Ghani while talking to ptv news channel said.

He said families across the country are adapting to the evolving changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding,hand washing, covering your cough and practicing social distance are important to keeping individuals and the community.

He urged anyone who thinks they have symptoms of COVID-19 to call their Primary care physician first. COVID-19 testing will require a doctor's order.

He added, "everyone has a responsibility to follow the measures that have been put in place in order to stop or reduce the transmission of this disease.

Parents and guardians, please be the leaders and educate your children on the importance of staying home and social distancing, washing your hands, and getting information from reliable sources," he stressed.

Some children may also experience anxiety about what is happening, and a new routine can help provide them with a sense of normalcy but parents should play their role and spend their quality time with kids.

It is very important to remember that children look to adults for guidance on how to react to stressful events, he mentioned.

Teaching children positive preventive measures, talking with them about their fears, and giving them a sense of some control over their risk of infection can help reduce anxiety, he suggested.

This is also a tremendous opportunity for adults to model for children problem-solving, flexibility, and compassion as we all work through adjustment daily schedules, balancing work and other activities, getting creative about how we spend time, processing new information from authorities, and connecting and supporting friends and family members in new ways, he added.