COVID-19: Markets to remain close on Friday, Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :In view of the decision of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), two days weekly lockdown will be observed in Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.

As per the decision, the markets will be closed two days during the week, however, the business activities will remain open till 8 pm daily except Friday and Saturday.

The milk shops, bakeries, medical stores and grocery shops are exempted from the restrictions while hotels and restaurants are only allowed outdoor dining till 10 pm daily.