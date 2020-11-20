Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ rallies, says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

Railways Minister says opposition is wrong if it thinks that it may cause any damage to the government, making it clear that Imran Khan is not going anywhere.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that Covid-19 was likely to spread due to public gatherings held by political parties.

In a statement, Sheikh Rasheed said the opposition was wrong if it thought that it was causing any damage to the government during these Coronavirus days.

“Imran Khan is not going anywhere due to public gatherings,” said the Railways Minister. He stated that the doors of negotiations never close between political parties.

The PM, he said, was ready ready to talk on every issue except the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases and NRO. He also stated that the army chief ha said several times that military was standing by every democratic government.

The Opposition leaders threatened the government of protest over alleged rigging in recently held general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan.