COVID-19: Mock Exercise Held At Karachi Airport For Passengers Arriving From Abroad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:43 PM

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Tuesday conducted a full scale mock emergency exercise at Jinnah International Airport Karachi (JIAK) to ensure the health and safety measures for passengers arriving from all over the World in the wake of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Tuesday conducted a full scale mock emergency exercise at Jinnah International Airport Karachi (JIAK) to ensure the health and safety measures for passengers arriving from all over the World in the wake of COVID-19.

The purpose of conducting mock exercise was to minimize the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, said a press release.

Representatives from Sindh government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Federal health and Airports Security Force (ASF) have also witnessed the mock exercise and expressed their satisfaction on all arrangements and termed the exercise informative and helpful.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

