Covid-19 national positivity plummets below 1.4 percent

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Sunday was recorded 23,917 with 591 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 737 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighteen corona patients have died during last 24 hours, 15 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and three of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 18 deaths occurred, six of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,614 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.35 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 25 percent, Peshawar 22 percent, Lahore 22 percent and Multan 40 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 29 percent, Bannu 27 percent, Gujrat 21 percent and Multan 40 percent.

Around 222 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 43,522 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,975 in Sindh, 16,845 in Punjab, 9,975 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,488 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 497 in Balochistan, 442 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 300 in AJK. Around 1,216,242 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,268,536 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,435, Balochistan 33,185, GB 10,383, ICT 106,679, KP 177,440, Punjab 438,989 and Sindh 467,425.

About 28,377 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,548 people perished in Sindh, six of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Saturday. 12,895 people died in Punjab with four deaths occurred during past 24 hours. Three of the deceased died in the hospitals and one out of the hospital. As many as 5,715 people expired in KP, five of them died in hospitals on Saturday, 938 individuals died in ICT, 355 people died in Balochistan, one of them expired in the hospital on Saturday, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 740 people died in AJK.

A total of 20,488,058 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 1,679 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.