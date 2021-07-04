COVID-19 national positivity ratio hovers above 2% with 29 deaths reported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 32,621 with 1,228 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 897 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty-nine corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 26 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and three of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh and followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 29 deaths occurred, 15 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,875 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition and four of them were admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country during past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.56 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 17 percent, Lahore 16 percent, Bahawalpur 16 percent and Multan 18 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 91 percent, Swabi 21 percent, Karachi 27 percent and Rawalpindi 19 percent.

Around 197 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 47,832 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 16,120 in Sindh, 17,406 in Punjab, 10,319 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,862 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 935 in Balochistan, 495 in GB, and 695 in AJK.

Around 907,284 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 962,313 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,505, Balochistan 27,387, GB 6,394, ICT 82,916, KP 138,421, Punjab 346,728 and Sindh 339,962.

About 22,408 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,512 people perished in Sindh, 14 of them died in hospitals and one out of the hospitals on Saturday.

Some 10,772 people died in Punjab with four deaths occurred in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,336 people expired in KP, six of them died in hospitals and one out of hospitals, 779 individuals died in ICT, 312 people died in Balochistan, two of them died in the hospitals, 111 infected people perished in GB and 586 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,733,030 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,126 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.