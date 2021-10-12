UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 National Positivity Ratio Plummets Below 2%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Covid-19 national positivity ratio plummets below 2%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday reported decline in national positivity ratio below 2% amid declining disease trend and death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shares the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 42,476 tests were conducted across the country with 689 more people testing positive for the contagious disease.

There were 2,280 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.62%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 18 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

Related Topics

Died

Recent Stories

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Millio ..

Reach launches &#039;50 Days to Transform 5 Million Lives&#039; campaign to help ..

11 minutes ago
 44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

44,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With ..

Poland May Double Number of Guards on Border With Belarus - Defense Minister

9 minutes ago
 Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-indust ..

Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-industrialize France

9 minutes ago
 Over 0.32 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad ..

Over 0.32 mln people fully vaccinated in Hyderabad

9 minutes ago
 Police held kite seller; recover 210 kites

Police held kite seller; recover 210 kites

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.