Covid-19: National Positivity Ratio Recorded Lowest Since Second Wave

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Friday was recorded declining with one of the lowest positivity ratio during past 24 hours amid reduced per day positive cases, disease trend and death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shared the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 38,524 tests were conducted across the country with 391 more people tested positive for the contagious disease.

There were 1,158 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.01%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some nine infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

Meanwhile, the NCOC in a separate tweet mentioned that over million doses were administered across the country in past 24 hours as 1,112,845 eligible individuals were administered Covid-19 jabs. However, the total vaccine administered reached 117,243,931 so far.

