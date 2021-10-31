Covid-19: National positivity ratio reports slight uptick

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday was recorded declining with one of the lowest positivity ratio during past 24 hours amid reduced per day positive cases, disease trend and death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shared the latest disease statistics.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 48,192 tests were conducted across the country with 733 more people tested positive for the contagious disease.

There were 1,402 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 1.52%.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 11 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.

