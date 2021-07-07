COVID-19 national positivity ratio spikes over 3%

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 34,013 with 1,517 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 877 people recovering from the disease during last 24 hours.

Seventeen corona patients have died during past 24 hours,16 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh and followed by Punjab. Out of the total 17 deaths occurred, 10 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,941 COVID-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition were admitted in various COVID-19 dedicated healthcare facilities of the country during past 24 hours.

National COVID-19 positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.27%. The COVID-19 positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Bahawalpur 14%, Lahore 15%, Peshawar 12% and Multan 15%. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 82 %, Islamabad 16 %, Karachi 27 % and Rawalpindi 20 %.

Around 197 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,287 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 16,218 in Sindh, 17,121 in Punjab, 8,967 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,960 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 714 in Balochistan, 375 in GB, and 932 in AJK.

Around 909,525 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 966,007 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,641, Balochistan 27,502, GB 6,574, ICT 83,155, KP 138,727, Punjab 347,180 and Sindh 342,228.

About 22,469 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,536 people perished in Sindh, eight of them died in hospitals. Some 10,791 people died in Punjab with four deaths occurred in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,346 people expired in KP,three of them died in hospitals, 781 individuals died in ICT, one perished in the hospital, 315 people died in Balochistan, 111 infected people perished in GB and 589 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 14,861,926 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,187 corona patients were admitted to the hospitals.