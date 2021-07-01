COVID-19 national tally of active cases below 32,000 for second consecutive day

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 31,767 with 1,037 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 836 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 36 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh and followed by Punjab. Out of the total 40 deaths occurred, 20 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,844 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.2 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 22 percent, Bahawalpur 20 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Multan 23 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 48 percent, Rawalpindi 18 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Multan21 percent.

Around 239 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,145 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 14,520 in Sindh, 17,107 in Punjab, 10,066 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,808 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 637 in Balochistan, 455 in GB, and 552 in AJK.

Around 904,320 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

