Covid-19 national tally of active cases continues declining trend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Thursday was recorded 47,832 with 1,742 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,377 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty-nine corona patients died during past 24 hours, 32 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and seven of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 39 deaths, 11 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 3,768 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 3.3 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 43 percent, Bahawalpur 45 percent, Lahore 43 percent and Multan 85 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Multan 44 percent, Sargodha 45 percent, Peshawar 45 percent and Bannu 44 percent.

Around 455 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 52,635 tests were conducted across the country during last 24 hours, including 15,709 in Sindh, 17,704 in Punjab, 12,401 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,038 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,524 in Balochistan, 513 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 746 in AJK.

Around 1,169,566 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,245,127 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,127, Balochistan 32,916, GB 10,321, ICT 105,417, KP 173,796, Punjab 431,092 and Sindh 457,458.

About 27,729 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,382 people perished in Sindh, three of them died in the hospitals during last 24 hours.

12,617 people died in Punjab with 22 deaths occurred during past 24 hours. 17 of the deceased died in the hospitals and five out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,537 people expired in KP, 10 of them died in hospitals and two out of the hopsitals, 923 individuals died in ICT, one of them died in the hospital, 348 people died in Balochistan, 184 infected people perished in GB, and 738 people died in AJK, one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 19,386,106 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 3,953 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.