COVID-19 national tally of active cases crosses 53 thousands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 53,623 with 1,425 more people testing positive for virus and 543 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eleven corona patients have died during past 24 hours, all of whom were under treatment in the hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Out of the total 11 deaths occurred, three of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,525 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 5.65 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 22%, Lahore 19%, Peshawar 17% and Multan 15%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 46%, Rawalpindi 24%, Karachi 47% and Muzaffarabad 28%.

Around 254 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 25,215 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 9,875 in Sindh, 8,970 in Punjab, 3,464 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,174 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 665 in Balochistan, 637 in GB, and 430 in AJK.

Around 923,472 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,000,034 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 22,592, Balochistan 29,357, GB 7,607, ICT 85,230, KP 141,359, Punjab 351,707 and Sindh 362,182.

About 22,939 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,785 people perished in Sindh, one of them died in hospital on Thursday.

10,909 people died in Punjab died with three deaths occurred in past 24 hours. All three individuals died in the hospitals.

As many as 4,405 people expired in KP, three of them died in hospitals, 789 individuals died in ICT, one of them died in the hospitals, 321 people died in Balochistan, one of them died in the hospitals, 122 infected people perished in GB and 608 people died in AJK, two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals.

A total of 15,584,899 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 2,828 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.