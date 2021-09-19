COVID-19 national tally of active cases drops below 64,000

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The national tally of COVID-19 active cases recorded on Sunday were 63,909 with 2,580 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,164 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-one corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 61 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and 10 of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) .

Out of the total 71 deaths occurred, 24 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,964 COVID infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.7 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 61 percent, Bahawalpur 55 percent, Lahore 55 percent and Multan 72 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Bannu 57 percent, Swabi 68 percent, Sargodha 60 percent, and Bahawalpur 55 percent.

Around 533 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 55,027 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 16,390 in Sindh, 20,313 in Punjab, 11,084 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,289 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,744 in Balochistan, 410 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 797 in AJK.

Around 1,132,726 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,223,841 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,732, Balochistan 32,757, GB 10,240, ICT 104,114, KP 171,072, Punjab 421,800 and Sindh 450,126.

About 27,206 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,258 people perished in Sindh, 11 of them died in the hospitals and four out of the hospitals on Saturday.

12,396 people died in Punjab with 31 deaths occurred during past 24 hours. Some 25 individuals died in the hospitals and six out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,395 people expired in KP, 21 of them died in hospitals on Saturday, 902 individuals died in ICT, three of them expired in the hospital on Saturday, 344 people died in Balochistan, 182 infected people perished in GB, and 729 people died in AJK, one of them succumbed to the deadly in the hospital on Saturday.

A total of 18,852,460 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 5,204 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.