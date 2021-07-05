COVID-19 national tally of active cases jumps over 33 thousands

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 33,299 with 1,347 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 650 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Some nineteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 18 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and one of them perished in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh and followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of the total 19 deaths occurred, 11 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 1,894 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition and 19 of them were admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country during past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.97 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 16 percent, Lahore 16 percent, Bahawalpur 16 percent and Multan 18 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 91 percent, Swabi 21 percent, Karachi 27 percent and Muzaffarabad 22 percent.

Around 198 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 45,245 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 16,516 in Sindh, 15,247 in Punjab, 10,225 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,771 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 672 in Balochistan, 293 in GB, and 521 in AJK.

Around 907,934 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 963,660 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,558, Balochistan 27,419, GB 6,427, ICT 82,969, KP 138,553, Punjab 346,852 and Sindh 340,902.

About 22,427 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,520 people perished in Sindh, eight of them died in hospitals on Sunday.

Some 10,776 people died in Punjab with three deaths occurred in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 4,340 people expired in KP, four of them died in hospitals, 780 individuals died in ICT, one of them died in the hospital, 312 people died in Balochistan, 111 infected people perished in GB and 588 people in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus, two of them died in the hospital.

A total of 14,778,275 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 2,158 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.