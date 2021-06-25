COVID-19 national tally of active cases persists over 32 thousands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 32,921 with 1,052 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 1,013 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-four corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 41 of them were under treatment in the hospitals and three of them perished in their homes or respective quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab. Out of the total 44 deaths occurred 25 of them died under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,029 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio was recorded 2.29 percent. The Covid-19 positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 21%, Lahore 20%, Bahawalpur 22% and Multan 28%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Rawalpindi 17%, Gilgit 45%, Karachi 23% and Muzaffarabad 19%.

Around 267 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 45,924 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,223 in Sindh, 17,278 in Punjab, 10,412 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,118 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 839 in Balochistan, 473 in GB, and 581 in AJK.

Around 897,834 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 952,907 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 20,121, Balochistan 26,893, GB 5,908, ICT 82,502, KP 137,484, Punjab 345,546 and Sindh 334,453.

About 22,152 deaths were recorded in the country since eruption of the contagion. Around 5,392 people have perished in Sindh, 22 of them died in hospitals and two out of the hospital on Tuesday.

Some 10,700 individuals in Punjab died with 12 deaths occurred during past 24 hours. There were 11 deaths recorded in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals.

Some 4,294 deaths took place in KP, five of them died in hospitals, 775 in ICT, 304 in Balochistan, one death occurred in the hospital, 111 deaths in GB and 576 in AJK, two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals.

A total of 14,325,008 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities across the country. Some 2,262 corona patients were admitted in hospitals.