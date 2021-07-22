COVID-19 national tally of active cases, positivity ratio continues to surge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 52,752 with 2,158 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 895 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 35 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and five out of the hospitals had perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in the Sindh followed by Punjab.

Out of the total 40 deaths occurred, 25 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 2,525 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.3 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 22%, Lahore 20%, Peshawar 17% and Multan 15%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Gilgit 46%, Rawalpindi 24%, Karachi 47% and Muzaffarabad 28%.

Around 253 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 34,216 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 13,489 in Sindh, 9,137 in Punjab, 7,214 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,036 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 713 in Balochistan, 636 in GB, and 991 in AJK.

Around 922,929 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 998,609 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 22,538, Balochistan 29,301, GB 7,551, ICT 85,179, KP 141,288, Punjab 351,592 and Sindh 361,160.

About 22,928 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,784 people perished in Sindh, 24 of them died in hospitals and four out of the hospitals on Wednesday.

10,906 people died in Punjab died with six deaths occured in past 24 hours. Some five people died in the hospitals and one out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,402 people expired in KP, five of them died in hospitals, 788 individuals died in ICT, 320 people died in Balochistan, 122 infected people perished in GB and 606 people died in AJK, one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals.

A total of 15,559,684 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 2,823 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.